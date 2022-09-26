A.P. govt. extending all support to AIIMS, says Minister

Over 3.25 lakh litres of water being supplied to it through VMC: Rajini

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 26, 2022 23:06 IST

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini has said that the YSRCP government has been extending full support to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri.

At a press conference at the Health Department headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday, Ms. Rajini said that the State government had established a 132 KV substation at a cost of ₹35 crore and arranged street lighting at ₹10 crore.

She said that the State government was supplying over 3.25 lakh litres of water to AIIMS through the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

She said AIIMS was provided with all facilities only after the YSRCP came to power in the State.

