A.P. govt. exempts visually-impaired staff from facial attendance

January 20, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - GUNTUR

The State government exempted all the visually-impaired employees from marking attendance through the Facial Recognition Based Attendance System (FRBAS) until the attendance systems are made accessible to them.

The Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, through G.O. M.S. No. 1 on Friday, from the Department for Women, Children, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, had issued instructions to all concerned officials in the State to follow the new guidelines for this section of employees.

M. Rama Subbaiah, general secretary, A.P. branch of the National Federation of the Blind India, thanked the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for considering their request and providing the relief.