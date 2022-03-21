Andhra Pradesh: Govt. enhances salaries of doctors working in tribal areas

The State government enhanced the salaries of specialist doctors, civil assistant surgeons (general) and dental assistant surgeons working in Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad hospitals located in tribal areas.

According to an order issued by the Principal Secretary to Government (Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department) on Monday, the salaries of specialist doctors has been increased by 50% and that of civil assistant surgeons and dental assistant surgeons increased by 30% with effect from March 1, 2022. The rise in salaries will be provided as an additional incentive over the basic pay, the order says.