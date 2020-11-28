‘A.P. govt. encouraging inland waterways to reduce logistics cost’

VIJAYAWADA

28 November 2020 00:16 IST

Export promotion policy is on the cards, says official

Special Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Infrastructure and Investment R. Karikal Valaven on Friday said that the State government wanted to encourage the establishment of multi-modal logistics parks in Anantapur and Kadapa districts.

Speaking at a conference on ‘Economic Prosperity through Logistics’, organised in virtual mode by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mr. Valaven pointed out that the State was endowed with good road and rail network and there was a need to focus on inland waterways to reduce logistics cost.

Stating that the export sector was one of the priority area of the government, he said that an export promotion policy was on the cards.

Coastal shipping berths

He said that in an attempt to enhance the connectivity with the industrial clusters in the State, establishment of coastal shipping berths across the sea coast was being planned.

It will also leverage the advantage of long coastline, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman (VPT) K. Rama Mohan Rao highlighted various initiatives of the government such as Make in India, Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Sagar Mala project, to drive growth in the logistics sector.

He said that the Visakhapatnam port had taken measures for safe evacuation of goods in views of COVID-19 pandemic.

Enhanced cargo handling system helped to avoid congestion at the port, he informed.

Chief Commissioner, Central Excise & Customs, Visakhapatnam Zone Naresh Penumaka, Chairman, JM Baxi Group Krishna B Kotak, Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh and Managing Director, Efftronics Systems Private Limited D. Ramakrishna and others also spoke on the occasion.