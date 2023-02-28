A.P. Govt. employees serve notice for protests from March 9 for resolution of issues

February 28, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - GUNTUR

Stating that the State government has failed in delivering the promises made to the employees by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee of Government Employees’ Service Associations (APJAC Amaravati) served a protest notice, scheduled from March 9 to April 3, to the Chief Secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

JAC leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Chairman of the association, and P. Damodar Rao, secretary, were among the employees’ leaders who met the Chief Secretary.

Mr. Venkateswarlu said that they served the protest schedule notice demanding resolution of the long pending issues such as CPS, regularisation of contract employees, EHS, confirmation of probation to Village and Ward Secretariat employees, pending bills of employees such as GPF, APGLI, leave enhancement and retirement benefits.

He recalled that when they organised the “Chalo Vijayawada” protest, the Government had constituted a Group of Ministers (GOM) to negotiate with the PRC Struggle committee and resolve the issues and settle the 11th PRC.

‘Promises not kept’

The JAC explained in its notice that the Ministers’ Committee and later the Chief Minister assured to resolve the issues and clear pending bills of employees in a phased manner starting from April 2022. Even after a lapse of one year, neither the issues agreed in the meeting of the GoM nor the assurance of the Chief Minister on pending bills of employees were implemented.

Despite several representations to the Government on different forums there was no positive response. “Agitated with the attitude of the Government, the general body meeting of the A.P. JAC held at Kurnool on February 5 unanimously decided to go on an agitation, if the Government does not resolve the issues of the employees by February 26. Accordingly, the JAC represented all the issues to the Chief Secretary and he discussed them in detail on February 13. Since there is no positive response, we are compelled to take up an agitation programme as decided by the JAC Executive Committee on February 26,” the notice said.