A.P. govt. drops move to levy Profession Tax on journalists after issuing demand notices

January 20, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - GUNTUR

The State government withdrew the proposal of levying profession tax on journalists on Friday, a day after notices were served to some journalists by the Commercial Taxes Department.

Mandalika Girija Shankar, Chief Commissioner, Commercial Taxes Department, told The Hindu that they were re-examining the issue of Profession Tax on journalists and would take a suitable action. Meanwhile, he suggested that the journalists who received the notices give a written reply to the concerned tax officials in their respective circles. On the other hand, he also directed the tax officials not to harass the journalists in this regard.

For instance, in a notice to a journalist, the Deputy Commercial Tax Officer -1 and Profession Tax Officer -1 at Amalapuram Circle said, “You are liable to pay Profession Tax as per Section 10 of the AP Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings and Employments Act - 1987 before 30th June of every year if enrolled on or before 31 of May of a year; and within one month of the date of enrollment if enrolled after 31 May of a year as detailed”. Further, the notice mandated the journalist had to pay a total of ₹12,500 for a period of five years starting from 2018-19 financial year to 2022-23, calculated at ₹2,500 per year.

It was mentioned that the journalist had to pay the due within 15 days from the receipt of the notice through https://myprofessiontax.apct.gov.in/ptax/ failing which action would be initiated as per the provisions of the APTPTCE Act 1987. Failure to pay the tax by the due date would also attract penal provisions under Section 12 of the Act in addition to interest payable as per Rule 24 of the APTPTCE Rules 1987, it said.

Meanwhile, the office of the Chief Minister and others intervened in the matter and discussed it on Friday.