Andhra Pradesh govt. diverting funds released by Centre, alleges BJP

October 06, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Teachers and girl students are facing hardships in govt. schools in the absence of minimum facilities, says party spokesperson

The Hindu Bureau

:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the State government has taken the girl children and women for a ride by ignoring their basic requirements in educational institutions. 

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, BJP spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sarma said that the teachers and the girl students were facing hardships in the schools as there were no minimum facilities. Despite the Union government releasing crores of rupees under schemes/programmes like Jal Jeevan Mission to provide drinking water facilities and construct toilets, the State government has utterly failed in meeting the requirements. The A.P. government was diverting the funds and misleading the Central government saying that 100% works were completed under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The government should release a White Paper on the funds released by the Centre, and spent by the State government, she said. 

‘’The State government issues advertisements with boasting captions like ‘Jagan Maama’. The students, however, are at the receiving end as many schools don’t even have walls. Will Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy take responsibility if untoward incident happens in schools? In fact, the A.P. government did not utilise the funds properly, and is not paying the bills to the contractors. In many districts, contractors have locked the toilets or stopped the construction works as the bills are not being cleared,’‘ Ms. Sarma said.

