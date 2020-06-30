A.P. govt. discusses areas of ties with Japanese firms

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana discussed the areas of collaboration with the Japan Bank of International Co-operation (JBIC) - Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) and Kuni Umi Asset Management Company Limited through a video-conference with their top managerial personnel on Tuesday.

An official release said that JBIC Senior Managing Director Toshio Oya and Kuni Umi Asset Management Company Ltd. President and CEO Yasuyo Yamazakiled participated in the deliberations.

The areas of interest for Japan are equity and debt investments in the construction of ports, industrial clusters, solar energy projects, smart city infrastructure and other urban infrastructure development, including equity participation in the A.P. Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Ltd., urban renaissance planning and development, Human Future Pavilion project in Amaravati to be located in Visakhapatnam, development of a one million sq. ft. mixed use facility in Visakhapatnam (Japanese Enclave), aqua and agri processing industries for export to Japanese markets, fund raising for A.P. development in international markets with JBIC credit rating, and investments in health and education infrastructure and skill development centres in Visakhapatnam.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister P.V. Ramesh, Special Chief Secretary (Industries & Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven, Principal Secretary (Finance) S.S. Rawat, Secretary (Municipal Administration) J. Syamala Rao and Commissioner of Industries J.V.N. Subrahmanyam and others participated in the discussions.