October 19, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - GUNTUR

The State government has declared October 24 (Tuesday) as a General Holiday on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami (Tidhi Dwayam).

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has issued G.O. Rt. No. 2047 on Wednesday notifying the partial modification to the earlier G.O. Rt. No. 2692.

In the earlier Government Order, October 24 was declared a Optional Holiday.

