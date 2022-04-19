A.P. govt. committed to welfare of weaker sections, says Social Welfare Minister

Nagarjuna rebuts criticism by the opposition parties over welfare schemes

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna has said that the Andhra Pradesh government has been working for the development and upliftment of BCs, SCs and STs. He accused the opposition and a section of media of making a hue and cry over the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.

“The people of the State have realised that no political party can introduce welfare schemes like the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP),” said Mr. Nagarjuna while addressing the media at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Listing out some welfare schemes, Mr. Nagarjuna said that a sum of ₹13,022 crore had been credited directly into accounts of 44.5 lakh mothers under the Amma Vodi scheme. As part of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme, 21.5 lakh students have received the benefits worth ₹7,000 crore. Under the Vidya Kanuka scheme, 19 lakh students will get the benefits worth ₹3,230 crore . Under Jagananna Goru Mudda scheme, the government has spent ₹2,640 crore, benefiting 43.26 lakh students,” said the Minister.

Under the YSR Cheyutha scheme, a sum of ₹9,180 crore is being spent to benefit 25 lakh people. Under the YSR Aasara scheme, ₹12,758 crore has been spent on 78.75 lakh beneficiaries . More than 31 lakh beneficiaries have been provided housing under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme. Free power is being provided to 18 lakh agricultural pumpsets, he said.

Stating that no other government has implemented such a vast number of welfare schemes ensuring direct benefits to people, Mr. Nagarjuna said that the opposition had no other issue except for criticising the government.