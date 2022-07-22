A.P. govt. committed to development of industry sector, says Minister

Top rank in ‘ease of doing business’ bears testimony to our resolve: Amarnath

Top rank in ‘ease of doing business’ bears testimony to our resolve: Amarnath

Andhra Pradesh has bagged the top rank among the States in ‘ease of doing business’ and this bears the testimony to the government’s commitment to development of the industry sector, Minister for Industries and Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath has said.

“The government has launched exclusive policies for industry, IT, MSME, electric vehicle sectors. It has also created an environment to obtain clearances through a single window so that businesses can be run in a hassle-free manner, with no major tax implications,” Mr. Amarnath said at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Friday.

He announced the construction of a brownfield airport at Dagadarthi in Nellore district, which would be a part of the operational airport at Orvakal near Kurnool.

Andhra Pradesh Green Energy Corporation has been set up to install a dedicated solar power project with capacities between 8,000 MW and 10,000 MW. The work on greenfield seaport at Ramayapatnam has begun to meet the rising demand for cargo facility, Mr. Amarnath added.