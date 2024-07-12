ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. govt. committed to creating wealth from waste, says Pawan Kalyan

Published - July 12, 2024 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Scientific management of solid waste can generate ₹2,643 crore every year and a pilot project towards achieving this goal will be launched in Pithapuram constituency, says the Deputy Chief Minister

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan going round an exhibition on Solid and Liquid Resource Management practices, at Tadepalli on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has said that scientific management of solid waste in rural areas can create a wealth of ₹2,643 crore every year and provide employment to lakhs of people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A pilot project towards achieving that goal will be launched in Pithapuram constituency,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Minister for Environment and Forests, to the media on the sidelines of an exhibition on Solid and Liquid Resource Management (SLRM) practices organised at the office of the Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR & RD) at Tadepalli in Guntur district on July 12 (Friday).  

“People should give up the use-and-throw mindset, lest the future generations should suffer,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the State government was committed to making use of solid and liquid waste to the extent possible keeping two major benefits in view—generating wealth from the waste and protecting the environment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He pointed out that the Yanamadurru drain had become a “dumping yard” with huge quantities of waste being thrown into it, resulting in water contamination.

He stressed the need to create awareness on protecting the environment. “The best way to do it is by refraining from polluting the natural resources” he said and exhorted people to play an active role in the campaign. An IAS officer was suspected to be behind the mess that was created during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime, he said.  

SLRM Project Director C. Srinivasan, Principal Secretary (PR & RD) Sasibhushan Kumar, Commissioner K. Kanna Babu and others were present. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US