A.P. govt. committed to creating wealth from waste, says Pawan Kalyan

Scientific management of solid waste can generate ₹2,643 crore every year and a pilot project towards achieving this goal will be launched in Pithapuram constituency, says the Deputy Chief Minister

Published - July 12, 2024 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan going round an exhibition on Solid and Liquid Resource Management practices, at Tadepalli on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan going round an exhibition on Solid and Liquid Resource Management practices, at Tadepalli on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has said that scientific management of solid waste in rural areas can create a wealth of ₹2,643 crore every year and provide employment to lakhs of people.

“A pilot project towards achieving that goal will be launched in Pithapuram constituency,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Minister for Environment and Forests, to the media on the sidelines of an exhibition on Solid and Liquid Resource Management (SLRM) practices organised at the office of the Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR & RD) at Tadepalli in Guntur district on July 12 (Friday).  

“People should give up the use-and-throw mindset, lest the future generations should suffer,” he said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the State government was committed to making use of solid and liquid waste to the extent possible keeping two major benefits in view—generating wealth from the waste and protecting the environment.

He pointed out that the Yanamadurru drain had become a “dumping yard” with huge quantities of waste being thrown into it, resulting in water contamination.

He stressed the need to create awareness on protecting the environment. “The best way to do it is by refraining from polluting the natural resources” he said and exhorted people to play an active role in the campaign. An IAS officer was suspected to be behind the mess that was created during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime, he said.  

SLRM Project Director C. Srinivasan, Principal Secretary (PR & RD) Sasibhushan Kumar, Commissioner K. Kanna Babu and others were present. 

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / waste management

