ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. govt. approves payment of ‘Brahmotsava bahumanam’ to TTD employees

December 08, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

A TTD emplotee cleans the temple precincts at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, File photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Special Chief Secretary (Endowments - Revenue) R. Karikala Valaven, in an order to the Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), on Thursday, December 7, 2023, accorded permission for payment of ‘Brahmotsava bahumanam’ to the employees.

Accordingly, an amount of ₹14,000 will be paid to the TTD employees, including the staff working in the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP), those working on deputation, consolidated pay and time-scale, besides sanctioning ₹6,850 to the employees working in other categories as on September 18, 2023.

The TTD board, during its meeting in November, had passed a resolution for the grant of the customary ‘bahumanam’ to its employees, and submitted the proposal to government for ratification.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US