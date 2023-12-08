HamberMenu
A.P. govt. approves payment of ‘Brahmotsava bahumanam’ to TTD employees

December 08, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
A TTD emplotee cleans the temple precincts at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, File photo

A TTD emplotee cleans the temple precincts at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, File photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Special Chief Secretary (Endowments - Revenue) R. Karikala Valaven, in an order to the Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), on Thursday, December 7, 2023, accorded permission for payment of ‘Brahmotsava bahumanam’ to the employees.

Accordingly, an amount of ₹14,000 will be paid to the TTD employees, including the staff working in the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP), those working on deputation, consolidated pay and time-scale, besides sanctioning ₹6,850 to the employees working in other categories as on September 18, 2023.

The TTD board, during its meeting in November, had passed a resolution for the grant of the customary ‘bahumanam’ to its employees, and submitted the proposal to government for ratification.

