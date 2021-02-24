A.P. govt. announces calendar for 23 welfare schemes

Women in the age group of 45-60 years in EBC category to get ₹15,000 per annum

The State cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to the ‘EBC Nestam’ scheme as part of which women in the age group of 45-60 years belonging to Economically Backward Classes category would be given a financial assistance of ₹15,000 per annum. The government would spend ₹670 crore on the scheme.

The Cabinet has approved the calendar for the implementation of the ‘Navaratnalu’ schemes for the 2021–22 financial year and announced the schedule for the implementation of 23 welfare schemes and programmes.

“The Cabinet also decided to implement the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena in April, benefiting more than 15.56 lakh students in the State. The Jagananna Vidya Deevena (total fee reimbursement) will be implemented in April, July, and December this year and in February 2022. Also, 42.34 lakh students will be benefited from the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka whioch will be implemented in June,” Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The Minister said interest free loans would be disbursed to DWCRA groups members in April and it would benefit 90.37 lakh women. Crop insurance, Matsyakara Bharosa, Rythu Bharosa, Kapu Nestam, Netanna Nestam, industrial incentives, payments to AgriGold victims, Jagananna Thodu, Amma vodi, will also be implemented, benifiting 5,08,08,220 people.

“This apart, 5,69,81,184 beneficiaries would receive monthly social welfare pensions. YSR Law Nestam, Jagananna Goru Mudda, YSR Sampoorna Poshana, financial assistance to imams and mouzams, distribution of house sites, ration at the door steps will also be implemented,” he said.

House site scheme

The government would register the house sites in the name of identified beneficiaries after payment of just one rupee. The government would repay ₹50,000 of the total housing loan of ₹1.50 lakh availed by each beneficiary, the Minister said.