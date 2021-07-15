A.P. govt announces 10% reservation for EWS

Protest route: A file picture of Kapu community members staging a protest seeking reservation, in Vijayawada.

VIJAYAWADA:

15 July 2021 13:06 IST

The reservation will largely benefit Kapus

The Andhra Pradesh government announced 10% reservation for the Kapu community and other Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for appointments in the initial posts and services in State government in accordance with the Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act, 2019

As per a G.O. issued by the Chief Secretary on Wednesday, the 10% reservation in employment will benefit Kapus who are neither benefited under BC quota nor under EWS quota and other Open Competition (OC) sections who are deprived of the benefits of reservation thus far due to non-implementation of the EWS quota.

This will, however, be subject to the outcome of several writ petitions and Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed in various courts and interim orders of the High Court.

The following are the operational guidelines for implementation of the 10% reservation:

Persons who are not covered under the existing scheme of reservations for SCs, STs and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and whose gross annual family income is below ₹8 lakh are to be identified as EWS for the benefit of reservation.

The income includes income from all sources i.e. salary, agriculture, business, profession etc. for the financial year prior to the year of application.

The term family for this purpose will include the person who seeks benefit of reservation, his or her parents and siblings below the age of 18 years as also his or her spouse and children below the age of 18 years.

Regarding initial appointments in the posts and services, the G.O. says persons recruited under EWS category will be adjusted against the roster points earmarked for them.

The orders on the roster points earmarked for 10% reservation to EWS category will be issued separately along with other rules to be framed or amended and guidelines to be formulated if any.

One-third of the initial appointments in posts and services under the State government earmarked for EWS will be allocated to women among them. This reservation will be horizontal.

The persons seeking the benefit of reservation under EWS category have to obtain the necessary EWS certificates from the Tahsildars concerned.

As far as the posts notified for appointment by the Government of India (GoI) are concerned, the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will be applicable.