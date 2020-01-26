A.P Governor’s Republic Day speech endorses Government’s three Capitals plan

The first Republic Day celebrations after the YSR Congress came to power in June last year, Andhra pradesh Governor’s speech emphasised on the three Capitals plan.

After unfurling the national flag at IGMC Stadium here on Sunday, Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan spoke at length on the Nava Ratnalu, top priority welfare schemes, and the recently passed Disha Bill.

The Governor said the Cabinet took a historic decision to distribute and decentralise capital functions for the State - Executive at Visakhapatnam, Legislative at Amaravati, and Judiciary at Kurnool.

No mention of Decentralisation Bill

The Governor, however, did not make any mention of the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill 2020, which was passed by the Assembly recently. The Bill was referred to a select committee by the Legislative Council.

Mr. Harichandan said the government was implementing YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Jalayagnam, Jagananna Amma Vodi, and prohibition in a phased manner. Further, he mentioned about the housing scheme, Village Secretariats, introduction of English medium in government schools, and other schemes and programmes of the State government.

Polavaram to be ready by 2021

The Governor said the Polavaram Project will be completed by 2021 and 7.2 lakh-acre ayacut will be created. “The government will distribute house sites pattas to 25 lakh families in the State, which will be registered in the name of women. Merger of RTC employees in newly formed Public Transport Department, Kadapa Steel Plant, New Sand Policy, 75 per cent reservations to locals in employment, etc., were the measures taken by the government,” he said.

“I reiterate that the State of Andhra Pradesh is poised to march ahead in the path of inclusive growth and integrated development enhancing satisfaction level of all sections of people,” Mr. Harichandan added.

Interestingly, he did not mention the reverse tendering in irrigation and other departments through which the government is said to have saved hundreds of crores. Nor, about linking of rivers in Telangana State. Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been deliberating on linking Godavari and Krishna rivers with least possible land acquisition.

HC says no shifting offices

It may be recalled the Council did not pass the Decentralisation Bill. Moreover, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday said no government office should be shifted anywhere till it completes hearing a batch of petitions on the State capital issue. The Court posted the matter for further hearing to February 26.

The State government also shifted the Republic Day celebrations’ venue from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada, and did not cite any reasons for the change.

Opposition’s long march

Farmers in 29 villages of Capital city Amaravati are up in the arms against shifting the Capital to Visakhapatnam. The BJP and Jana Sena also announced that they would organise a long march from Tadepalli in Guntur district to PWD Grounds here.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and others were present.