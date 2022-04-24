A.P. Governor visits National War Memorial in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Sunday.

He paid tributes to the martyrs and laid a wreath as a token of respect for the brave war heroes who have sacrificed their lives for the nation. He recorded his message in the visitors’ book at the memorial.

More than 26,000 soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces have made supreme sacrifice to defend the sovereignty and integrity of the country since Independence. The National War Memorial represents the gratitude of the nation to its armed forces.

Mr. Harichandan also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.