A.P. Governor to unveil newly-built IAS Academy building in Guntur

January 07, 2023 04:34 am | Updated January 06, 2023 11:44 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will distribute meritorious scholarships to the deserving poor students and inaugurate the newly-constructed Kaundinya IAS Academy building of the Kaundinya Educational Trust on January 9, announced the organisation’s founder president Dr. E.V. Narayana.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Narayana said that the distribution of the scholarships began in 2006 with the trust helping three students and providing scholarships of just ₹10,000 for that academic year.

Over the course of time, the organisation has been able to provide scholarships to more than 6,000 students to the tune of over ₹1.50 crore so far. For the present academic year, the Governor is going to distribute at least ₹18 lakh to more than 450 deserving poor and meritorious students, selected from across the State. He said that the trust has been awarding scholarships to students from Gowda, Setty Balija, Ediga, Yata, Srishaina and other underprivileged communities across the two Telugu States.

He added that the trust has more than ₹2 crore in its Fixed Deposits and all the scholarships are paid from the interest accumulated on the FDs.

Mr. Narayana added that they have purchased land measuring 72 cents at Venigandla village in Pedakakani mandal and completed construction of the building. He said that once the basic infrastructure is provided at the building, classes for all kinds of competitive exams starting from clerk posts to IAS and IPS jobs will commence in this building, most probably from June or July this year.

