A.P. Governor to take part in Vikrama Simhapuri University convocation on May 22

Published - May 20, 2024 11:36 pm IST - Nellore

G. Satheesh Reddy, president of the Aeronautical Society of India, will deliver the graduation speech while ENT specialist E.C. Vinaya Kumar will be conferred with an honorary doctorate

The Hindu Bureau

Vikrama Simhapuri University will introduce several engineering and humanities courses this academic year says Vice-Chancellor G.M. Sundaravalli. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 275 students of Vikram Simhapuri University will receive their degrees from Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer during the 8th and 9th convocation of the university on its Kakutur campus on May 22 (Wednesday). Twenty students will be given away gold medals. Nineteen students will be awarded PhD degrees while 236 will get their post-graduation certificates.

Apart from them, 3,361 students including two PhD scholars, 196 post-graduates and 3,136 undergraduates will get their degrees through post. The convocation was not organised last year as the staff was busy with the NAAC certification of the varsity. Having received the A-grade accreditation from the NAAC, the university is organising covocations for two years on May 22.

G. Satheesh Reddy, president of the Aeronautical Society of India and eminent scientist, will deliver the graduation speech during the convocation ceremony. E.C. Vinaya Kumar, an ENT specialist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, will be conferred with an honorary doctorate.

“With its NAAC accreditation, the Vikrama Simhapuri University is entitled to receive special funds. We will introduce several courses in engineering and humanities streams from this academic year. Tourism and hospitality management courses will also be introduced,” Vice-Chancellor G.M. Sundaravalli told the media in Nellore on May 20 (Monday).

