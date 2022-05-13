A.P. Governor to take part in 12th convocation of JNTU-A today

35,177 bachelor, post-graduation and doctorate students from 154 colleges to be awarded degrees

Andhra Pradeh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will take part in the 12 th convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Anantapur on Saturday. In all, 35,177 bachelor, post-graduation and doctorate students from 154 colleges will be awarded degrees on the occasion.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy will be conferred with honourary doctorate during the convocation, while Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath will deliver the keynote address, JNTUA Vice-Chancellor Ginka Ranga Janardhana told the media on Friday.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana will also take part in the convocation, which is scheduled to begin at 12 noon.

The Governor will reach the university campus at 11.30 a.m. and present 16,096 degrees to students. Doctorate degrees will be awarded to 81 students, while eight gold medals will be given to the toppers of B.Tech courses. As many as 27 medals will be awarded to students of various colleges.

Around 80% of the university engineering college students have laded jobs. In total, 6,469 students of 90 engineering colleges have been hired by 327 companies with annual salary packages in the range between ₹3 lakh and ₹44 lakh. Two students of the Anantapur college have been hired with the salary packages of ₹33 lakh and ₹16 lakh during the job mela this year, the Vice-Chancellor said.

Meanwhile, the university has bagged two projects from the Union Ministry of Road Transport (MoRT). A M. Tech Degree will be offered in bridge and tunnel engineering on the campus with a chair of IISC professor sanctioned by the MoRT for this course.

Registrar C. Sashidhar was present on the occasion.