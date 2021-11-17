A.P. Governor tests COVID positive, condition stable

Admitted to hospital in Hyderabad

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan tested positive for COVID-19. He is undergoing treatment at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals at Gachibowli in Hyderabad.

A team of expert doctors are monitoring his health. According to the CT scan findings and previous history of comorbidities, the Governor has been diagnosed with moderate Coronavirus. His health condition is stable, a bulletin issued by the AIG Hospitals said.

Mr. Harichandan fell ill after his return from New Delhi recently. After he complained of cold and cough, the Raj Bhavan authorities performed RT-PCR test, which indicated minor COVID symptoms, said a release from the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier in the day, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor, Medical Officer (Raj Bhavan) and other Raj Bhavan officials shifted him to Hyderabad by a special flight.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to AIG Hospitals chairman D. Nageswara Reddy on phone and enquired about the Governor’s condition.