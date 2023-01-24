A.P. Governor releases Telugu translation of ‘Exam Warriors’ authored by Prime Minister

January 24, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said the book ‘Exam Warriors’, penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is an asset for students and an inspiration for the parents and teachers.

Mr. Harichandan, along with Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, and Education Department officials, released the Telugu translation of the book at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

“Exam Warriors has been translated into 11 languages, and I am confident that the book will be a practical and hands-on guide for the students,” Mr. Harichandan said.

“You are the future citizens of the nation, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has great expectations of you,” the Governor told the students.

Boon for students

Referring to the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, the brainchild of Mr. Modi, which is being conducted since 2018, the Governor said it was great that the Prime Minister was interacting with the students to boost their confidence and offer guidance on how to deal with exam-related stress and problems.

“The interaction with the Prime Minister is a boon for students to get tips from Mr. Modi. Focus on achieving better results,” Mr. Harichandan said, asking the students to think out of the box and come up with innovative ideas.

Mr. Satyanarayana has said around 6.50 lakh students are appearing for the SSC public examinations in Andhra Pradesh this year. ‘Exam Warriors’ will help the students prepare well for the examinations, he said.

Distributed

Earlier, Mr. Harichandan distributed the books to the students of various schools and colleges, who attended the inaugural function.

The book will be supplied to all schools and colleges and libraries across the State, the officials said.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash, Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellors and other officers participated.