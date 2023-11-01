A.P. Governor presents YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards-2023 in various fields

November 01, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer gave away the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards-2023 in agriculture, arts and culture, literature, medicine, sports, social work and media fields here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his mother Vijayalakshmi were special guests at the event held for the third consecutive year. YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to 23 individuals and YSR Achievement Awards to four for their phenomenal contributions to the respective fields.

Mr. Nazeer said former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR) had won the hearts of the people of the unified State of Andhra Pradesh by launching schemes such as Aarogyasri, social security pensions, free power to farmers, housing for the economically weaker sections and fee reimbursement, which bear testimony to his visionary administration and foresight.

More striking was the implementation of 30 major and 18 minor irrigation projects under Jalayagnam, which was aimed at providing water to one crore acres in the three regions, namely coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema and Telangana.

Besides, Rajasekhar Reddy had introduced the 108 Integrated Response Ambulance Service. This was replicated in 15 States and two Union Territories and even in Sri Lanka with the support of the government of India.

He had always stood for all-round development of the State and he would be remembered forever for the slew of pro-poor schemes launched by him, Mr. Nazeer said, while congratulating those who won the prestigious awards and complimenting the State government for recognising their achievements that made a difference in the lives of the people and in society.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the winners were great men and women who rose to dizzy heights from humble origins, for which they deserved full honour. These awards were not only in celebration of their works of distinction but would also set a benchmark for excellence and foster a culture of service and dedication while serving as a source of inspiration for others.

The YSR Lifetime Achievement award winners are Y.V. Malla Reddy, Yadla Gopala Rao, Talisetty Mohan, S.V. Rama Rao, Kota Sachidananda Sastry, Kona Sanyasi, K. Chetan, Ravu Balasaraswathi (her son Surya Rao received the award), Tallavajhula Sivaji, Chigicherla Krishna Reddy, Kaleeshabi Mahabub and her husband Sheik Mahabub Subhani, Bethavolu Ramabrahmam, Namini Subramanyam Naidu, Attada Appala Naidu, Pullela Gopichand, Karanam Malleswari, Indla Rama Subba Reddy, E.C. Vinay Kumar, Govindaraju Chakradhar, K. Hanumantha Reddy, Bejawada Wilson, Marie Ancelle MC and G. Samaram.

The YSR Achievement Award winners are Pangi Vineetha, Md. Khadeer Babu, Maha Jabeen and Kusuma Syam Mohan Rao.

