A.P. Governor pays tributes to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy

July 08, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Saturday paid rich tributes to former Chief Minister the late Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as Rythu Dinotsavam (Farmers Day). The Governor recalled the services of the former Chief Minister.

Speaking at Raj Bhavan on the occasion, Mr. Nazeer said Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy endeared himself to the poor by introducing several pro-poor welfare schemes. Stating that the former Chief Minister brought many reforms in agriculture sector, the Governor said people will always remember Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy for the notable development of the State during his tenure.

