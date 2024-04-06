A.P. Governor pays tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram

April 06, 2024 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer paid tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Jagjivan Ram was an outstanding Parliamentarian and able administrator, who served for the poor in the society.

NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao, Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and other officers garlanded the portrait of the former Deputy Prime Minister.

Tributes were paid to Babu Jagjivan Ram at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here. Vijayawada city Congress president Naraharasetti Narasimha Rao and others garlanded the portrait of the leader recalled his services.

