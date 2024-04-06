GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

A.P. Governor pays tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram

April 06, 2024 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer paid tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Jagjivan Ram was an outstanding Parliamentarian and able administrator, who served for the poor in the society.

NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao, Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and other officers garlanded the portrait of the former Deputy Prime Minister.

Tributes were paid to Babu Jagjivan Ram at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here. Vijayawada city Congress president Naraharasetti Narasimha Rao and others garlanded the portrait of the leader recalled his services.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.