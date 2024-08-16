ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Governor hosts Independence Day ‘At Home’ with CM, others

Published - August 16, 2024 04:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Among the special invitees were sportspersons, Padma awardees, winners of Police Medals, mediapersons and freedom fighters

The Hindu Bureau

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer hosting the dignitaries during the ‘At Home’ organised at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and his wife Sameera Nazeer hosted ‘At Home’ on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, at Raj Bhavan, near here, on August 15 (Thursday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his his wife N. Bhuvaneswari, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh Dhiraj Singh Thakur and his wife Gudiya Thakur attended the programme.

Among others who attended the event included Ministers Nadendla Manohar (Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs), N. Lokesh (Information Technology and Communication & Industries), and K. Ravindra (Mines and Geology), Members of Parliament, MLAs, MLCs, High Court Judges and Registrars, Chief Information Commissioner and Members of Information Commission, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, AIS officers, leaders of political parties, and Defence service officers.

Among the special invitees were sportspersons, Padma awardees, winners of Police Medals, mediapersons and freedom fighters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Nazeer personally greeted the guests who attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US