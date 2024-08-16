GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. Governor hosts Independence Day ‘At Home’ with CM, others

Among the special invitees were sportspersons, Padma awardees, winners of Police Medals, mediapersons and freedom fighters

Published - August 16, 2024 04:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Governor S. Abdul Nazeer hosting the dignitaries during the ‘At Home’ organised at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer hosting the dignitaries during the 'At Home' organised at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and his wife Sameera Nazeer hosted ‘At Home’ on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, at Raj Bhavan, near here, on August 15 (Thursday).

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his his wife N. Bhuvaneswari, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh Dhiraj Singh Thakur and his wife Gudiya Thakur attended the programme.

Among others who attended the event included Ministers Nadendla Manohar (Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs), N. Lokesh (Information Technology and Communication & Industries), and K. Ravindra (Mines and Geology), Members of Parliament, MLAs, MLCs, High Court Judges and Registrars, Chief Information Commissioner and Members of Information Commission, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, AIS officers, leaders of political parties, and Defence service officers.

Among the special invitees were sportspersons, Padma awardees, winners of Police Medals, mediapersons and freedom fighters.

Mr. Nazeer personally greeted the guests who attended the function.

