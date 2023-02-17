ADVERTISEMENT

AP Governor flags off IRCS mobile health van

February 17, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan flagged off a mobile health van of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) during an event held at Raj Bhavan on Friday. Mr. Harichandan handed over the new vehicle to NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao and IRCS district chairman Dr. Samaram. IRCS AP chairman Dr. A. Sridhar Reddy and general secretary A.K. Parida told the Governor that they received 14 mobile health vans sponsored by the Canadian Red Cross and each van was equipped with medical equipment for emergency treatment. Mr. Harichandan appreciated the services offered by IRCS. Principal Secretary to Governor Anil Kumar Singhal, Joint Secretary P. Suryaprakash, Deputy Secretary Narayana Swamy and officers of IRCS were present.

