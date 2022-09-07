A.P. Governor felicitates sportspersons who won medals in international games

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitated sportspersons who won medals in the Commonwealth Games-2022, Archery World Cup and World Games-2022, at a function held at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, on Wednesday.

Mr. Harichandan felicitated badminton players P.V. Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, R. Satwik Sairaj, Chirag Shetty, and archer V. Jyothi Surekha.

Congratulating them on bagging medals in the international games, he said the people of Andhra Pradesh and the nation were proud of them for their achievements, and wished them of all successes in the future.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, Principal Secretary, Youth Affairs, Tourism and Culture G. Vani Mohan, SAAP Vice Chairman and Managing Director M. Prabhakar Reddy and other officers were present.