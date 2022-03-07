A.P. Governor did not object acts of constitutional impropriety, alleges Atchannaidu 

“Harichandan painted a rosy picture of the State in his speech’

“Harichandan painted a rosy picture of the State in his speech’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu has said that ‘Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan did not respond when the State government committed several acts of constitutional impropriety and even after being named as a guarantor in the documents of loans raised by the A.P. State Development Corporation allegedly without his knowledge.

“It is unfortunate that the Governor remained a mute spectator to the malicious campaign that was unleashed against Md. Ahmed Shariff, Chairman of the Legislative Council, who discharged his duty in referring the three-capital Bills to a Select Committee, much to the discomfiture of the YSR Congress Party,” he said.

“Mr. Harichandan should have pulled up the government for repealing the CRDA Act which was unanimously passed in the legislature during the TDP regime. Instead, he kept quiet. He went on to give his assent to the decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Bills without pondering over the consequences. There are many such objectionable things,” Mr. Atchannaidu told the media after staging a walkout from the Assembly after a brief protest during the Governor’s speech on Day-1 of the budget session.

“Mr. Harichandan painted a rosy picture of the State in his speech on Monday, which the TDP could not endorse as a responsible opposition party,” said Mr. Atchannaidu.

He said that Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana continued to support the idea of three capitals even after final adjudication of the matter by the High Court.

“The Minister should refrain from misleading the people on the doctrine of separation of powers without understanding the legal intricacies,” Mr. Atchannaidu said.