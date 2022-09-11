A.P. Governor condoles demise of Telugu actor Krishnam Raju

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the demise of veteran film actor and former Union Minister of State for Defence and External Affairs U.V. Krishnam Raju who died of illness in a private hospital in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday.

A native of Mogaltur village in West Godavari district, Krishnam Raju acted in more than 180 films.

Popularly known as the ‘Rebel Star’, Krishnam Raju won the elections from Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency and served as a Union Minister from 1999 to 2004.