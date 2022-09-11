A.P. Governor condoles demise of Telugu actor Krishnam Raju

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
September 11, 2022 18:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the demise of veteran film actor and former Union Minister of State for Defence and External Affairs U.V. Krishnam Raju who died of illness in a private hospital in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday.

A native of Mogaltur village in West Godavari district, Krishnam Raju acted in more than 180 films.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Popularly known as the ‘Rebel Star’, Krishnam Raju won the elections from Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency and served as a Union Minister from 1999 to 2004.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Telugu cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app