Andhra Pradesh

A.P. Governor condoles demise of Telugu actor Krishnam Raju

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the demise of veteran film actor and former Union Minister of State for Defence and External Affairs U.V. Krishnam Raju who died of illness in a private hospital in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday.

A native of Mogaltur village in West Godavari district, Krishnam Raju acted in more than 180 films.

Popularly known as the ‘Rebel Star’, Krishnam Raju won the elections from Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency and served as a Union Minister from 1999 to 2004.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Telugu cinema
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2022 6:43:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ap-governor-condoles-demise-of-telugu-actor-krishnam-raju/article65878050.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY