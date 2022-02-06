Andhra Pradesh

A.P. Governor, CM condole the demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar. File.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed profound grief and sadness over the passing away of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. He said in a press release that Lata Mangeshkar was the greatest singer the country has ever produced, and the void created by her demise could never be filled.

She would be remembered by the generations to come, for her tremendous contribution to the world of music, the Governor added.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in his condolence message that the thousands of classical and film songs rendered by Lata Mangeshkar were music to ears for over seven generations. Her passing away is a great loss to Indian music, he stated.


