A.P. Governor, CM attend Republic Day celebrations

Harichandan express happiness for announcing Padma Vibhushan to playback singer Balasubramanyam

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries attended the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) here on Tuesday.

Mr. Harichandan unfurled the national flag, reviewed the Republic Day parade organised by AP Special Police Battalion IGP Sankhabrata Bagchi and Mangalagiri APSP Battalion DIG G. Vijay Kumar. The Governor received the guard of honour from the contingents.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harichandan recalled the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters for the country and paid homage to them. He called upon the people to emulate the great leaders for maintaining peace and development of the nation.

The Governor said that government was giving priority for agriculture, education, medical, health, housing and other sectors and praised the government for introducing many welfare schemes for the benefit of poor.

He expressed happiness over announcement of Padma Vibhushan to playback singer S.P. Balasubramanyam, who passed away with COVID-19 recently. Mr. Harichandan congratulated Padmasri Awardees Rama Swamy, A. Prakasha Rao and N. Sumathi on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Adithya Nath Das, Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, ministers and other officers participated in the Republic Day celebrations.

Tableau displayed by various departments explaining the development works being taken up by them in the State attracted the visitors.