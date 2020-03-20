Andhra Pradesh Governor appeals to the public to stay home

VIJAYAWADA

He asks people to avoid non-essential travelling, and visiting religious places till the situation becomes normal, or as advised by the authorities from time to time; follow health discipline to win the war against coronavirus

Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has appealed to the people of the State to stay at home and follow all the precautionary measures as advised by medical experts to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19.

In an appeal on Friday, Mr. Biswa Bhusan Harichandan asked people to avoid non-essential travelling and visiting places. “Also, avoid visiting religious places till the situation becomes normal, or as advised by the authorities from time to time. Stay at home, follow health discipline to keep away coronavirus. Maintain social distancing, avoid gathering of more than 10 people, and take care of both the elderly and children at home,” he said.

‘No need to panic’

Further, “There is no need to panic over coronavirus. In case any symptoms are noticed, people can contact the call centre and consult doctors at designated test centres set up by government immediately and follow their advise. Wash hands frequently with soap or sanitisers and cover faces with face masks in case experiencing symptoms of fever, cough and cold. Keep the surfaces touched by hand clean,” the Governor said.

“By taking necessary precautions and following health discipline, we can win the war against coronavirus together and protect ourselves, our families, our society and our nation," he said.