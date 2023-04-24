ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. government working on committee for caste census of Backward Classes, says Minister

April 24, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Ministers lay foundation stone for ₹8.5 crore Jyotiraopule-Ambedkar Bhavan in Rajamahendravaram

The Hindu Bureau

BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna performs bhumi puja for Jyotiraopule-Ambedkar Bhavan in Rajamahendravaram city on Monday

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Monday said the State government was working on a committee on the caste census of Backward Classes in Andhra Pradesh. Recently, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced the caste census in the State.

Mr. Krishna was speaking to a gathering after laying the foundation stone for Jyotiraopule-Ambedkar Bhavan at Pule Centre in Rajamahendravaram city. “The State government is now engaged in constituting a committee on the Backward Classes census. We welcome Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s initiative of the caste census as it will help formulate plans for the development of the Backward Classes.”  

Pule-Ambedkar Bhavan

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and Home Minister Taneti Vanita lauded Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat for proposing the Jyotiraopule-Ambedkar Bhavan, which will be built on government land with donations. 

Mr. Bharat claimed that the bhavan would be built with ₹8.5 crore and be ready in 18 months. He thanked Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) for allotting land for the bhavan. Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Rajam, Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy, RMC commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar and other officers were present.

