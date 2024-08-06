GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. government will never resort to political witch-hunt, says Transport Minister

The modalities for free bus travel scheme for women are being worked out, says Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy

Published - August 06, 2024 06:38 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Minister for Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy

Minister for Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy | Photo Credit: File photo

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on August 6 (Tuesday) said the security is provided to political leaders based on the threat perception and the danger to which one is exposed.

In response to a query regarding YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy filing a writ petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking restoration of the security cover to him to the level it existed till June 3, 2024, the Transport Minister said that the government would take a call on this along with the police as and when required.

“Our government will never resort to political witch-hunt. It is committed to adopting a pragmatic approach to the genuine concerns,” said Mr. Ramprasad Reddy.   

In response to another query on the introduction of free bus travel scheme for women, Mr. Ramprasad Reddy said that it would be implemented in the State shortly.

“The modalities are being worked out. The officials are studying the pros and cons to ensure error-free implementation of the scheme. Changes will be made to the scheme to suit the requirements of women. We are committed to the cause,” he told the media here on August 6 (Tuesday).

The Minister reiterated the government’s determination to develop the State, fulfil the poll promises and take the welfare schemes to the doorstep of the people. “We are working for the people, with their support,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Minister offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

