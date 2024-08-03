A.P. government urged to revive Kho Kho and Kabaddi Academy in Vizianagaram

District Sports Development Officer, S. Venkateswara Rao, has said that the State government has been requested to revive the Kho Kho and Kabaddi Academy in Vizianagaram, which had produced several national players when it was operational between 2004 and 2016.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said that Vizianagaram was known to have great players trained under the guidance of sports guru, Late Y. Bhagavan Das. “We submitted a detailed note to Collector B.R. Ambedkar, highlighting the need for reviving the academy, for which basic infrastructure including the stadium is ready. The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh will appoint coaches and provide facilities for nearly 300 students if the proposal is accepted,” Mr. Rao said.

He said that a multi-purpose stadium and other facilities were ready for launch in Sir Vijji Stadium. He hoped that besides kho kho and kabaddi, the academy would enable many students to get training in badminton and other games.