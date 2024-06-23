ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. government urged to resolve issues of pensioners

Updated - June 23, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 07:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

A.P. Government Pensioners Welfare Association’s new president Rama`Chandra Panda. | Photo Credit:

New president of Andhra Pradesh Government Retired Employees Association Rama Chandra Panda on Sunday asked the government to resolve pending issues of the pensioners and ensure more benefits in the next pay revision. The association is affiliated to Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association.

Mr. Panda, who was elected unanimously, said pensioners were facing difficulties owing to the delay in clearing medical bills and utilisation of Aarogya Shree cards in corporate hospitals. He said additional financial assistance was needed for the pensioners to beat the inflation and skyrocketing medical expenses.

Association members elected retired circle inspector K. Rama Rao as associate president and retired official from Panchayat Raj department P. Tirupati Rao as general secretary. The association’s state secretary L.V. Yugandhar congratulated the new office-bearers and sought the support of pensioners in bringing the issues of the employees to the notice of the government.

