A.P. government urged to reopen Bhimasingi sugar factory in Vizianagaram district

July 24, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh: CPI and other opposition parties staging protest at Bhimasingi sugar factory in Vizianagaram on Monday.

CPI State committee member P. Kameswara Rao, Lok Satta Party State president Bheesetti Babji, Congress district president Saragada Ramesh Kumar and others staged a protest at Bhimasingi Cooperative Sugar factory near Jami of Vizianagaram district, asking the government to immediately reopen the factory and protect the interests of sugarcane farmers. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kameswara Rao alleged that the government was planning to completely close the industry under the guise of unavailability of required sugarcane. Mr. Babji said hundreds of workers had already lost their livelihood in the last couple of years owing to the closure of the factory.

