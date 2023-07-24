HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. government urged to reopen Bhimasingi sugar factory in Vizianagaram district

July 24, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
CPI and other opposition parties staging protest at Bhimasingi sugar factory in Vizianagaram on Monday.

CPI and other opposition parties staging protest at Bhimasingi sugar factory in Vizianagaram on Monday.

CPI State committee member P. Kameswara Rao, Lok Satta Party State president Bheesetti Babji, Congress district president Saragada Ramesh Kumar and others staged a protest at Bhimasingi Cooperative Sugar factory near Jami of Vizianagaram district, asking the government to immediately reopen the factory and protect the interests of sugarcane farmers. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kameswara Rao alleged that the government was planning to completely close the industry under the guise of unavailability of required sugarcane. Mr. Babji said hundreds of workers had already lost their livelihood in the last couple of years owing to the closure of the factory.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.