A.P. government transfers Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani’s case to CID

The State government has transferred the case filed by Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani and another case filed against the actor and her family members to Crime Investigation Department (CID), on Monday (October 14).

One Kukkala Vidyasagar had filed a case in February 2, 2024, against Ms. Kadambari Jethwani, her parents and one more person of the family on charges of forgery, extortion and other charges.

Based on the complaint, the Ibrahimpatnam police of NTR Commissionerate Police, registered a case. Following the directions of then Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, the team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni and Satyanarayanapuram CI M. Satyanarayana arrested Ms. Kadambari and her parents in Mumbai, on February 3 this year.

The family was produced in a court in Vijayawada, which gave judicial remand for them. The actress and her parents were in jail for a couple of weeks.

Alleging that a false case had been filed against her, Ms. Kadambari lodged a complaint against Mr. Vidyasagar, a native of Jaggaiahpet in NTR district, on September 13, this year.

She alleged that then Director General of Police (DGP- Intelligence) P. Sitarama Anjaneyulu, Mr. Kanthi Rana Tata, Mr. Vishal Gunni, then West Zone ACP K. Hanumantha Rao and Ibrahimpatnam CI Satyanarayana conspired with Mr. Vidyasagar and arrested her family members.

The State government which took the case seriously directed the police to book a case and take up investigation against all the accused involved in the case.

The NTR Commissionerate police, who registered a case against the former DGP (Intelligence), then Police Commissioner, DCP, ACP and the Ibrahimpatnam CI, and suspended them in the case.

The five police officers approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, and the matter has been posted to October 15 (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, the State government issued orders transferring the two cases to CID. Government has asked the CID officials to take over the cases and asked to take over all the records related to the two cases from the NTR Commissionerate of Police.