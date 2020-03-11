AP Government to modernise 15,715 schools by June

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy holding a review meeting on school education at his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA

11 March 2020 07:37 IST

Jagan asks officials to take steps to get smart TVs installed

The State government has set a target of modernising 15,715 schools in the State under the Nadu-Nedu programme. Besides, smart TVs would be provided in each school for digital teaching.

The government would also introduce English as a medium of instruction from Class 1 to Class 6 from the next academic year, said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

At a review meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan said the modernisation works should be completed before the beginning of the next academic year, June.

“Prepare the status of each work for the next meeting. The progress of the works should also improve by then. There should not be any pending works by June,” he asserted.

Referring to the English medium, Mr. Jagan said that every school should have a smart TV for implementing digital learning programme. The quality should be maintained in the items being offered as part of the Jagannanna Vidya Kanuka programme, he said.

The officials displayed the uniforms, belts, bags, three pairs of uniforms, notebooks, textbooks, shoes and socks that would be given to the students.

Asked about the implementation of the Jagannanna Gorumudda Mid-Day Meal programme and the maintenance of toilets in schools, the officials said they were regularly monitoring through the app introduced for the programmes. Water was being supplied through tankers to the schools, which do not have the facility.