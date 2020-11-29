A.P. government to give energy conservation awards for best efforts in industrial, residential and municipal sectors

State targets a saving of 15,000 Million Units (MU) of energy in various sectors in the coming years, says Energy Secretary

The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (AP - SECM) announced Andhra Pradesh Energy Conservation Awards-2020 on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Week in December.

Energy Secretary N. Srikant said in a press release that the awards were intended to encourage and recognise endeavours of industry, buildings and municipal sectors in reducing energy consumption, and to showcase the State's achievements on energy efficiency and energy conservation fronts.

He stated that A.P. targeted a saving of 15,000 Million Units (MU) of energy in various sectors in the coming years.

The industry sector alone has successfully saved 2,386 MU of energy by implementing energy efficiency measures under the PAT scheme with support of Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

In view of this, the State government has decided to take forward the energy efficiency movement on a mission mode, for which it has instituted the above awards.

As part of the process, a State-level energy awards competition would be held in December.

According to SECM CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, the assistance of National Productivity Council has been sought to organize the awards competition.

Applications have to be downloaded from A.P.-Transco website https://www.aptransco.co.in and the filled-in ones sent to seca.apsecm@gmail.com and a copy to ceo.secm@gmail.com by December 7.