A.P. government to distribute tabs to 8th students from December 21

December 02, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 03:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The State government has kept the tabs ready for distribution to school students. The tabs would be distributed to the 8th standard students from December 21st onwards. Apps that would be useful and clarify all doubts of the students have been installed in the tabs. Over 7,000 tabs given to students which were damaged due to various reasons have been replaced. Further, the second phase of IFP panels will be set up by the end of December, officials informed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on Education, held at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Friday.

The officials said that the distribution of tabs to teachers as well brought positive changes in the teaching. The teachers, who received tabs last year spent 77 minutes, on average, per day. Likewise, the students were spending 67 minutes, on average, per day on tabs learning curriculum, they said.

The number of students writing exams in English medium increased significantly. While 37.03% of the country as a whole were writing exams in English medium, it was 84.11% in Andhra Pradesh. In terms of TOEFL training, one class per day was being conducted under the orders of the Chief Minister, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The process of introducing foreign language courses like Spanish, German, Japanese, and Arabic to the school students from class 9 as an additional option and talks with various entities like English and Foreign Languages University, Duolingo, and others, were on they said, adding, “this will give more opportunities to children.”

The officials said that a special drive and volunteers played in bringing 1,49,515 drop-out students back to school. Nandyal was the first district in the country where 100% of the children were enrolled in formal and informal training.

The government had spent over ₹3,746.82 crores in the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu works in the schools by providing 11 types of facilities and also in junior colleges, they explained.

Mr. Jagan instructed them to ensure internet connectivity in all schools. He also asked them to ensure two junior colleges in each mandal — one women’s college, and the other co-education. He wanted them to present the status report of the junior colleges in the next meeting.

The officials explained the steps taken to implement the IB curriculum in the State and said, “Senior officials have already attended the working group meetings. As part of phase 1, the study will be done on curriculum, assessment, teacher training, teaching plan etc. Further, a training programme for teachers will be conducted as part of the second phase. The IB curriculum will start from the next academic year for the first standard, and gradually every year the IB will be expanded by one class.”

Regarding the training of future skills, the officials said, “One period on future skills for every 6th class from next academic year onwards. We will use the services of experts in engineering colleges that will give training to children in future skills. The government will pay the stipend to them.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.