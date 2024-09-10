ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. government taking measures to aid flood-affected people, revive damaged electronics: NTR Collector

Published - September 10, 2024 10:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu holds a meeting with the heads of various electronics companies to arrive at a solution

The Hindu Bureau

NTR District Collector G. Srijana | Photo Credit: File Photo

NTR District Collector G. Srijana on Tuesday said that the State government has initiated measures to help those who have incurred huge losses due to floods, adding that special attention is being paid to electronic goods that were damaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press release, Ms. Srijana said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu convened a meeting with the heads of various electronics companies to arrive at a solution.

Mr. Naidu has asked them to come forward to render their services with social responsibility, and offer spare parts of any electronic device at a discount, she added.

She said that this would reduce the financial burden on the affected people, while mentioning that special service centres have been set up in flood-hit areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US