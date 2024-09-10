GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. government taking measures to aid flood-affected people, revive damaged electronics: NTR Collector

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu holds a meeting with the heads of various electronics companies to arrive at a solution

Published - September 10, 2024 10:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
NTR District Collector G. Srijana

NTR District Collector G. Srijana | Photo Credit: File Photo

NTR District Collector G. Srijana on Tuesday said that the State government has initiated measures to help those who have incurred huge losses due to floods, adding that special attention is being paid to electronic goods that were damaged.

In a press release, Ms. Srijana said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu convened a meeting with the heads of various electronics companies to arrive at a solution.

Mr. Naidu has asked them to come forward to render their services with social responsibility, and offer spare parts of any electronic device at a discount, she added.

She said that this would reduce the financial burden on the affected people, while mentioning that special service centres have been set up in flood-hit areas.

